Big Dawg Status / Check Callin - Songs by Bossman Dlow

Bossman Dlow has been on an exceptional run over these past couple of years. The fans love his music, and he continues to drop bangers. If you are a fan of the artist, then you have been eating well as of late. In fact, this past week, we got two new songs from the artist. First up, we got "Big Dawg Status" which comes with an OJ Da Juiceman feature. From there, we got another banger in "Check Callin." Clearly, Bossman Dlow has something brewing here, and we are very interested to see if an album is on the horizon. He continues to be an artist to watch as the end of 2025 comes closer and closer.
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Check Callin
It's time to get it (Time to get it), wake up, I smell the chicken (The chicken)
Pockets got bands in it (Yeah), pressure, stop playin' with it (Big Za)
You saucy with it, ain't you? (Ain't you?) The fuckin' biggest, thank you (The biggest)
I get what I want (I want), that check call, I'm gone (Phewm)