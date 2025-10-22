Gucci Mane Hit With Harrowing Allegations In “Surviving Trap Music” Documentary

BY Caroline Fisher 528 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Gucci Mane Allegations Documentary Hip Hop News
Gucci Mane performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. Justin Ford / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A new documentary directed by South Boy "contains the humble beginnings of one of the biggest entertainers in the world," Gucci Mane.

It's been nearly a decade since Gucci Mane and his former S.Y.S. crew went their separate ways, but questions about the unfortunate fallout still remain. A new documentary directed and produced by South Boy, Surviving Trap Music: The Untold Story of Gucci Mane & S.Y.S., aims to answer them. More specifically, the film touches on the allegation that Gucci Mane left the group just before dropping "Icy" and kicking off his solo career. Multiple S.Y.S. members allege that the track was actually written by 4Tre, which Gucci denies.

“The irony of this controversial true story is that it will resonate with any group of artists who ever came together to trust each other and chase a dream,” associate producer Wong Lorene explains, per AllHipHop's Mike Winslow. “Absolutely heartbreaking.”

“This film contains the humble beginnings of one of the biggest entertainers in the world,” co-producer Raymond Forchion adds. “We are excited to bring this entertaining and passionate piece of underground Hip-Hop story with tons of unseen footage and unheard music to the world.”

At the time of writing, Surviving Trap Music: The Untold Story of Gucci Mane & S.Y.S. does not have an official release date.

Read More: Gucci Mane's Wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir, Fires Back At Nicki Minaj By Using Cardi B

Gucci Mane Schizophrenia Episode

News of the upcoming doc comes just a couple of days after Gucci Mane opened up about his mental health during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. He admitted that he's had people take advantage of his schizophrenia diagnosis in particular, even getting him to give them expensive items.

“I gave away jewelry. Jewelry costs so much, I would give my friends jewelry,” he revealed. “They knew I wasn’t well, but they’d take it. They know something going on with me, but they’d take it.”

Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, also described how she handles his episodes. According to her, this involves removing apps from his phone, changing his passwords, and more to protect the businesses they've built. "I have a system," she noted.

Read More: Gucci Mane Recalls Cutting Off Friends Who Took Advantage Of His Schizophrenia

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA: Playoffs-Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Music Gucci Mane Recalls Cutting Off Friends Who Took Advantage Of His Schizophrenia 1025
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Music Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Gucci Mane's Wife For Keeping Him "Sedated" 5.6K
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal Relationships Gucci Mane's Wife Reveals How She Handles His Schizophrenic Episodes 3.7K
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 Music Gucci Mane's Wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir, Fires Back At Nicki Minaj By Using Cardi B 3.4K
Comments 0