It's been nearly a decade since Gucci Mane and his former S.Y.S. crew went their separate ways, but questions about the unfortunate fallout still remain. A new documentary directed and produced by South Boy, Surviving Trap Music: The Untold Story of Gucci Mane & S.Y.S., aims to answer them. More specifically, the film touches on the allegation that Gucci Mane left the group just before dropping "Icy" and kicking off his solo career. Multiple S.Y.S. members allege that the track was actually written by 4Tre, which Gucci denies.

“The irony of this controversial true story is that it will resonate with any group of artists who ever came together to trust each other and chase a dream,” associate producer Wong Lorene explains, per AllHipHop's Mike Winslow. “Absolutely heartbreaking.”

“This film contains the humble beginnings of one of the biggest entertainers in the world,” co-producer Raymond Forchion adds. “We are excited to bring this entertaining and passionate piece of underground Hip-Hop story with tons of unseen footage and unheard music to the world.”

At the time of writing, Surviving Trap Music: The Untold Story of Gucci Mane & S.Y.S. does not have an official release date.

Gucci Mane Schizophrenia Episode

News of the upcoming doc comes just a couple of days after Gucci Mane opened up about his mental health during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. He admitted that he's had people take advantage of his schizophrenia diagnosis in particular, even getting him to give them expensive items.

“I gave away jewelry. Jewelry costs so much, I would give my friends jewelry,” he revealed. “They knew I wasn’t well, but they’d take it. They know something going on with me, but they’d take it.”

Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, also described how she handles his episodes. According to her, this involves removing apps from his phone, changing his passwords, and more to protect the businesses they've built. "I have a system," she noted.