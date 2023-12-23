Drakeo The Ruler And RONRONTHEPRODUCER Drop Off Quickie "LMK Something"

Drakeo the Ruler's estate is making sure that his legacy within West Coast street rap continues to carry on. The now 30-year-old artist from Los Angeles, California was fatally stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time Festival that took place in his hometown. He was just 28 and still was looking to his mark on the hip-hop world. Drakeo's mother was able to be strong enough to describe what went down. She described that her younger son, also known as Ralfy the Plug, tried to help, but it was too late, according to XXL.

"He was trying to fight, but when he turned around, he could see his brother with blood gushing out of him. He was like, 'Did they stab you?' It was like, there were so many of them." What was even worse, his mother did not have a chance to console her child one last time at the hospital since it was a homicide. We hate to revisit this topic and we continue to send our condolences to Drakeo's mother and the rest of his family and friends.

Read More: Darius Jackson Posts Baby Leodis After Seeking Keke Palmer Restraining Order

Listen To "LMK Something" By Drakeo The Ruler

Since that time, we mentioned how Drakeo's team continues to spread the music that did not get to see the light of day. In 2023 they have been releasing quite a bit. It includes several singles and the deluxe of A Cold Day In Hell, earlier this year. Now, they have just come out with a quick single called "LMK Something," featuring production from fellow Cali native RONRONTHEPRODUCER. You can stream the track on YouTube or any DSP.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "LMK Something," by Drakeo The Ruler and RONRONTHEPRODUCER? Is this the best track that Drakeo's estate has put out this year? If not, which one was better? Are you still listening to A Cold Day In Hell (Deluxe), or has it fallen out of your rotation? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH on all of the latest breaking news around Drakeo the Ruler. Finally, stick with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Read More: Drama Unfolds As Fallen Rapper JayDaYoungan's Baby Mother Rocks NBA YoungBoy Merch

[Via]