Drakeo The Ruler Slides On New Single, “I’m The Reason”

Drakeo The Ruler is without a doubt one of the most unique and impactful voices in contemporary West Coast hip-hop, a trait that his posthumous material still lets shine. Moreover, a new single titled “I’m The Reason” just released, and it’s every bit as brooding, bouncy, and boisterous as you would expect. It might fit well within his established style, but the tragic end of his career means that there was so much more left in the vault to develop and expand upon. With that context in mind, tracks like these only serve to further cement his legacy today, and “I’m The Reason” does so while speaking to his idiosyncrasy as an MC.

Furthermore, the instrumental here is a solid combination of dark, minimal percussion and brighter, more atmospheric synth pads and key leads. While we’ve heard bounces like these before, it’s still welcome in a rap landscape in which Los Angeles is not one of the sonic zeitgeists. As such, Drakeo The Ruler breathes life into the style with his unique vocal delivery, a mix of whispery and menacing bars plus some nasal inflections. In addition, the South Central rapper cycles through a few similar but nonetheless catchy flows that fit his trademark drawl like a glove. Sure, it sounds low-key at first, but once you pick up on a couple of sharp and infectious bars here, it unlocks a new layer of confidence and quality.

Drakeo The Ruler’s “I’m The Reason”: Stream

Overall, for fans of Drakeo, this song will fit right up their alley, and there’s always a chance that his flow and beat style will rope in newcomers on first listen. Amid legal complications surrounding his tragic passing, at least this paints a more true picture of who he is as an artist. If you haven’t heard “I’m The Reason” yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep some standout bars below. Also, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drakeo The Ruler and more great music each week.

Rest In Peace Drakeo The Ruler.

Quotable Lyrics

A C-Class, don’t even show that Benz,

Ben Frank, I don’t know your friends,

We just made him do the robe dance,

That’s for pullin’ up in cello pants

