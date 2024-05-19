Hit-Boy Keeps The Releases Coming With Jay 305-Assisted EP "DONT WAIT UNTIL I DIE"

Hit-Boy has been on a remarkable run over the last year and change, but certainly in 2024. The legendary Fontana, California-bred producer and writer has worked with a bucket load of artists from all levels of popularity, Of course, he has been mostly working alongside his father, Big Hit, for the majority of this time frame we are referring to. His dad has certainly been through a lot, and it has been wholesome to see the father/son rapper/producer tandem drop some quality music. Very soon, Hit-Boy will be dropping a pretty major project in the next week.

That will be Black & Whites with Big Hit and fellow producing great The Alchemist. The trio has put out two promotional cuts, "Foreclosure" and the self-titled track," over the last week and half. But on May 30, the project will be here, and it should be something to behold. However, Hit-Boy is still pumping out material even with the impending release, like this new EP DONT WAIT UNTIL I DIE.

Listen To DONT WAIT UNTIL I DIE By Hit-Boy & Jay 305

This is a small four-track joint effort with Florida-born veteran MC Jay 305. The latter 's output has been on the complete opposite end of the spectrum of Hit-Boy. The last time Jay put out any sort of project was back in 2017 with Taking All Bets. It was project loaded with big names such as Travis Scott, YG, Larry June, Dom Kennedy, and more. You can check out the new EP, DONT WAIT UNTIL I DIE, with the links above.

DONT WAIT UNTIL I DIE Tracklist:

SECRETS Pray 2 God Is Real Devils Happy In LA Pieces with Dom Kennedy

