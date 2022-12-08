DJ Khaled is a man of many business ventures. Fresh off the release of his thirteenth studio album, GOD DID, the Miami native is getting his modeling game on. Subsequently, Khaled is the latest celebrity to model new pieces from Savage X Fenty’s newest collection.

The photoshoot was shared by Rihanna’s brand on Instagram on Wednesday (December 7). As you can see, the social media personality is seen rocking two different pajama sets for the campaign. The first of which is a bright yellow satin set.

Additionally, the other is a patterned design that comes complete with a pair of slippers with his name on them.

The shoot is just a part of a bigger campaign that the lingerie brand has planned. The SavageXLive Shopping Xperience is set to give fans the chance to purchase pieces from their new collection. Subsequently, some big names, like Khaled himself, will reportedly perform simultaneously.

DJ Khaled Persists

The modeling gig caps off another busy year for the We The Best frontman. He’s continued to make waves because of his star-studded collaborations, as well as his entertaining social media presence.

Additionally, photos of his newest Air Jordan 5’s, the “Crimson Bliss” were revealed in October.

His aforementioned GOD DID album was yet another successful release from the hip-hop mogul. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and is the fourth studio album of his to accomplish this feat. Consequently, it was backed by the success of its lead single, the Drake and Lil Baby-featuring “STAYING ALIVE.”

The self-titled track boasts a stacked line-up of features from JAY Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy.

The rare Hov appearance was the highlight of the song. The Brooklyn rapper’s verse spans over four minutes. Furthermore, it finds him dropping bars about everything from the War on Drugs and its political policy failure to flexing his billionaire lifestyle.

What dirt does DJ Khaled have on the industry … a FOUR MINUTE verse from JAY Z??! — Did Jesus Drop Today? (@didjesusdrop) August 26, 2022

The relationship between Khaled and Hov has been documented throughout their careers. Overall, the duo has collaborated on a number of songs, including 2016’s “I Got the Keys.”

​​“For him to bless my album the way he blessed my album, it’s like, not only does he love me, it feels so great for him to be so in love with the music in this day and time,” Khaled told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in an interview earlier this year.

