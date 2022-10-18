Dwayne Johnson is a man who needs no introduction. From wrestling and acting to his many ventures in the business world, The Rock has proven time and time again that he has to ability to excel in any field he chooses. Whether in a WWE ring or in a movie theatre, the 50-year-old loves to entertain an audience in any setting he can.

Thanks to his dedication to making his latest film, Black Adam, a slamming success, Johnson has been in the spotlight more frequently as of late and even headed out on a press tour following filming to make sure his work gets the attention it deserves.

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock attends the “Black Adam” photocall at The Corinthia Hotel on October 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

At a recent red-carpet event, the 6’5” behemoth was asked what his favorite guilty pleasure song is. “Guilty pleasure song?” he responded. “‘All About That Bass.’ No, I’m kidding.”

“It’s ‘WAP.’ Don’t wanna get a divorce though, my wife will watch this,” The Rock admitted.

The interviewer, presumably surprised by The Game Plan actor’s answer, instantly cracked up and started laughing. Funnily enough, this is not the first time Johnson has joked around about Megan Thee Stallion.

In a past interview with Kevin Hart, the two were asked which celebs they would want to be pets for. Dwayne, without missing a beat, responded with the H-Town Hottie, and when asked why, he simply said “Oh, we don’t have to talk about it.”

The wrestler-gone actor has become known for his incredible comedic timing and was certainly able to make fans laugh with his comments. Pet fantasies aside, one thing has become abundantly clear – The Rock has a soft spot for Megan and her catchy tunes.

Check out the trailer for Black Adam below, and let us know what your guilty pleasure song is down in the comments.