press tour
- Pop CultureThe Rock Admits "WAP" Is His Guilty Pleasure SongThe WWE superstar has once again name-dropped Megan Thee Stallion, this time giving due praise to her hit and Cardi B’s single, “WAP.”By Balen Mautone
- StreetwearZendaya’s Designer “Dune” Press Tour Outfits Are Trending All Over TwitterZendaya has been seen wearing legendary pieces from Rick Owens, Vivienne Westwood, and more.By Hayley Hynes
- TVTammy Rivera Believes She Got Coronavirus During Press TourTammy Rivera thinks she may have been infected with coronavirus during a press tour for her show, "Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka."By Lynn S.