Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared an encouraging message for his followers to welcome in the new year. In a video posted on Instagram, Johnson discussed one of his favorite mantras.

“The quote is very simple, but oftentimes, sometimes, the most anchoring narratives in our life that we need are oftentimes the most simplistic,” he began. “The quote goes like this, ‘One day, or day one?'”

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 24: Dwayne Johnson of ‘Jungle Cruise’ took part today in the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. ‘Jungle Cruise’ will be released in U.S. theaters on July 24, 2020. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Johnson further explained that he’s in “day one mode,” advising his fans to follow suit.

“What is that thing that we wanted to accomplish … that thing that has been gnawing at your gut?” he continued, before adding, “That thing that you think you have some passion about … this is day one.”

“The first step of action is in the mental declaration — the moment we say ‘today is that day’ and the universe meets us halfway,” he said.

“Whatever it is, it could be something to improve your health and fitness, your wellness, your balance, your training,” he continued. “It could be something you wanted to accomplish in school. It could be something personal, it could be your relationships, to make them better. … Let’s go do it. It is day one.”

Before finishing his post, The Rock shared a quote from late WWE legend Dusty Rhodes.

“He’s up there walking in the clouds with my dad, the soul man, the Rocky Johnson,” Johnson lastly said. “Dusty said, ‘We ain’t laughing and joking, we’re cooking and smoking, we went out there and handle business.'”

Check out Johnson’s Instagram post below.

[Via]