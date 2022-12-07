Joe Rogan has never been afraid to speak his mind. The podcaster often willingly engages in controversial topics, although some of his opinions have proven to be uneducated and harmful.

On Saturday (December 3), the UFC commentator was filming an episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, when he made the accusation. He was joined by Derek, the fitness educator behind his own podcast, More Plates, More Dates.

Rogan says that he doesn’t necessarily disagree with the use of steroids, but emphasized the importance of honesty. “There’s not a f*****g chance in hell he’s clean. Not a chance in hell. As big as The Rock is? At 50?” the comedian questioned.

He went on to compare the difference in physical appearance of The Rock now to 20 years ago, when he was 30. The podcaster also addressed the normalization of steroid use in Hollywood, specifically among actors who have to gain a large amount of muscles in a short amount of time for superhero movies.

The comment comes on the heels of the internet sensation Liver King being exposed for lying to his fans. The Liver King, whose real name is Brian Johnson, went viral for his hugely muscular physique. He told his millions of fans that it was a result of eating a diet consisting of raw meat, including beef brains and bull testicles. Emails leaked in which Johnson was attempting to order steroids. He has since admitted that he continues to take 0.6ml of testosterone every week.

The former WWE wrestler has yet to reply to Rogan’s comments. However, he has subtly implied in the past that maybe his physique isn’t 100 percent natural.

He did confess in the past to “trying” steroids while in college. Overall, he has largely avoided the topic since. Maybe SZA should dispute the result of her recent arm wrestle with The Rock backstage at SNL.

Be sure to check back in at HNHH for updates. Do you think it’s possible that The Rock has or does use steroids? Comment down below.

