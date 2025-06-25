Liver King Arrested In Austin For Allegedly Threatening Joe Rogan

Social media influencer "Liver King," born Brian Johnson, took to Instagram earlier this week to challenge Joe Rogan to a fight. “Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out, my name’s Liver King. Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you,” he declared. “I have no training in Jiu-jitsu; you’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules, I’ll come to you whenever you’re ready.”

According to KXAN, Johnson was arrested in Texas a day later after traveling to Rogan's hometown of Austin. He faces a misdemeanor charge of allegedly making a terroristic threat and was booked into the Travis County Jail in Austin last night (June 24). Reportedly, he was being held on a $20K bond. For now, it remains unclear whether or not he is still in custody.

Austin police spoke with The Independent about the ordeal, telling the outlet that they were informed Johnson has allegedly “made threats against Joe Rogan on his Instagram profile."

Who Is Liver King?

"Detectives reviewed the posts and observed that Johnson was traveling to Austin while continuing to make threatening statements," they continued. “Detectives contacted Mr. Rogan, who stated he had never had any interaction with Johnson and considered the posts to be threatening. Based on this information, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson on a charge of Terroristic Threat.”

Police also noted that Johnson was taken into custody without incident. Multiple videos shared on his Instagram page appear to show him conversing with authorities leading up to the arrest.

Johnson gained popularity online by showcasing his "ancestral lifestyle," which includes eating large amounts of raw meat like liver. He denied having used steroids to gain his chiseled physique until 2022, when an email leak revealed that he had allegedly been using them. He was hit with a $25 million lawsuit from his customers as a result. Rogan criticized him amid the fallout.