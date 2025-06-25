Liver King Arrested In Austin For Allegedly Threatening Joe Rogan

BY Caroline Fisher
Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC announcer Joe Rogan during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Social media influencer Liver King, born Brian Johnson, recently hopped online to challenge Joe Rogan to a fight.

Social media influencer "Liver King," born Brian Johnson, took to Instagram earlier this week to challenge Joe Rogan to a fight. “Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out, my name’s Liver King. Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you,” he declared. “I have no training in Jiu-jitsu; you’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules, I’ll come to you whenever you’re ready.”

According to KXAN, Johnson was arrested in Texas a day later after traveling to Rogan's hometown of Austin. He faces a misdemeanor charge of allegedly making a terroristic threat and was booked into the Travis County Jail in Austin last night (June 24). Reportedly, he was being held on a $20K bond. For now, it remains unclear whether or not he is still in custody.

Austin police spoke with The Independent about the ordeal, telling the outlet that they were informed Johnson has allegedly “made threats against Joe Rogan on his Instagram profile."

Read More: Aaron Rodgers Slyly Links LeBron James To Diddy Parties During Controversial Talk With Joe Rogan

Who Is Liver King?

"Detectives reviewed the posts and observed that Johnson was traveling to Austin while continuing to make threatening statements," they continued. “Detectives contacted Mr. Rogan, who stated he had never had any interaction with Johnson and considered the posts to be threatening. Based on this information, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson on a charge of Terroristic Threat.”

Police also noted that Johnson was taken into custody without incident. Multiple videos shared on his Instagram page appear to show him conversing with authorities leading up to the arrest.

Johnson gained popularity online by showcasing his "ancestral lifestyle," which includes eating large amounts of raw meat like liver. He denied having used steroids to gain his chiseled physique until 2022, when an email leak revealed that he had allegedly been using them. He was hit with a $25 million lawsuit from his customers as a result. Rogan criticized him amid the fallout.

Read More: Joe Rogan Wants To Help Drake Amid Betting Struggles

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
