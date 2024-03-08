Joe Rogan Guest Arrested On Murder And Dismemberment Charges

Sheldon Johnson, who recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience has been arrested on murder and dismemberment charges. Johnson, who became a criminal justice activist after spending more than a decade in prison, was arrested after body parts were found in his Bronx apartment. Johnson was caught after surveillance footage showed him entering and exiting his alleged victim's apartment multiple times in different outfits. While no formal relationship between Johnson and his victim has been revealed, the pair were jointly incarcerated at Sing Sing Prison.

Johnson appeared on Rogan's podcast last month. The lengthy interview involved Johnson, who claimed to be a one-time member of the Bloods, speaking on his journey to redemption. He had received a 50-year sentence for armed robbery and other charges in 1999. However, he was paroled in 2019 and began working for a public defense advocacy group in Queens. His father expressed shock at the news, believing that his son was reformed. However, Johnson will be headed back to police custody and possibly back to jail after just five years. This remains a developing story.

Joe Rogan Extends His Contract With Spotify, But There's A Twist

Meanwhile, Rogan recently signed a multi-year extension with Spotify to continue producing The Joe Rogan Experience for the platform. However, the new deal comes with a major change. Gone is the previously implemented distribution exclusivity clause. Spotify and Rogan will now look to also release the highly successful podcast on Apple, Amazon, and YouTube amongst other platforms.

The details of the contract were not released. However, The Wall Street Journal estimates that the deal is worth somewhere in the region of $250M. His previous deal with Spotify is believed to be have been worth between $100M and $200M. The Joe Rogan Experience is the last Spotify-exclusive podcast on the platform. Call Her Daddy moved to a non-exclusive agreement last week. Meanwhile, a new podcast headed by Trevor Noah launched as a Spotify non-exclusive last year.

