Joe Rogan Extends His Contract With Spotify, But There's A Twist

Joe Rogan has signed a multi-year extension with Spotify to continue producing The Joe Rogan Experience for the platform. However, the new deal comes with a major change. Gone is the previously implemented distribution exclusivity clause. Spotify and Rogan will now look to also release the highly successful podcast on Apple, Amazon, and YouTuber amongst other platforms.

The details of the contract were not released. However, The Wall Street Journal estimates that the deal is worth somewhere in the region of $250M. His previous deal with Spotify is believed to be have been worth between $100M and $200M. The Joe Rogan Experience is the last Spotify-exclusive podcast on the platform. Call Her Daddy moved to a non-exclusive agreement last week. Meanwhile, a new podcast headed by Trevor Noah launched as a Spotify non-exclusive last year.

Read More: Spotify Users Clap Back At Megan Thee Stallion For Comments About Platform

Alex Cooper Opens Up About Boston University Trauma

Meanwhile, another of Spotify's (formerly) exclusive talents opened up about one of the darkest portions of her life. Call Her Daddy host and former D1 soccer player Alex Cooper broke her silence about "traumatic experiences" she endured while playing at Boston University during a November Cosmopolitan interview. “With this specific thing, it’s so personal to me and it took such a toll on my mental health. Recently, I reconnected with a lot of the people that I played soccer with who were around when things were happening and it’s been pretty cathartic. I met up with one of my teammates in Santa Monica who I hadn’t seen since we graduated — we didn’t even say hi, we just both started crying. There’s another woman that went through it with me, and we finally saw each other recently and it’s just wild to talk about it together.”

While details are scarce, Cooper has alluded to the "traumatic experience" being at the hands of a coach during her time with the Terriers. Cooper played for the team between 2013 and 2015. However, Cooper said she left the team partway through her senior season in 2016 over the incident. Furthermore, Cooper has said that she intends to fully speak out about the incident on her podcast in the near future.

Read More: Spotify To Remove Royalties From Majority Of Music On The Platform: Report

[via]