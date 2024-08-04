Joe Rogan Jokes About COVID-19 Vaccines, The Transgender Community, & More In New Comedy Special

Joe Rogan has released a new comedy special through Netflix.

Joe Rogan took aim at COVID vaccines and trans people during his newest comedy special for Netflix, Burn the Boats, which hit the streaming platform on Saturday. Towards the beginning of the special, he joked about being known for spreading misinformation before getting to his skepticism of COVID-19 vaccines.

“COVID was just so strange,” he said, as noted by Variety. “And we lost a lot of people during COVID, and most of them are still alive. There’s a lot of people that I don’t f*ck with anymore. Before COVID, I would have told you that vaccines are the most important invention in human history. After COVID, I’m like, ‘I don’t think we went to the moon. I think Michelle Obama’s got a d*ck. I think Pizzagate is real. I think there’s direct energy weapons in Antarctica.’ I’m just kidding — I don’t think Michelle Obama’s got a d*ck, but I believe all of that other sh*t.”

Joe Rogan Performs At The Ice House Comedy Club

PASADENA, CA - APRIL 17: Comedian Joe Rogan performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on April 17, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

Later on, he channeled the likes of many other comedians who have targeted the trans community in recent years such as Dave Chappelle. In doing so, he discussed the growing acceptance of LGBTQ+ people in the United States. “I’m open-minded,” he said. “I just want to know what happened. It’s almost like a pervert wizard waved a magic spell on the whole world. ‘With a wave of this wand, you can walk into the women’s locker room with a hard c*ck, and anybody who complains is a Nazi, Abracadabra!’ And it just works! And everyone just accepts this new reality, and it’s f*cking weird. I just think we need standards. You can’t just put lipstick on and now you can sh*t in the women’s room!”

Joe Rogan Releases New Netflix Special

Rogan's Burn the Boats is available to stream on Netflix. It marks Rogan's first stand-up special since 2018’s Strange Times. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Rogan on HotNewHipHop.