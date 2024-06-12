Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Shows Off Gruesome Elbow Injury From New Movie "The Smashing Machine"

The Rock was hurt while shooting his new MMA movie.

During the filming of A24's MMA biopic The Smashing Machine, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson suffered a right elbow injury, which he disclosed on social media. "A day without pain is like a day without sunshine, boy," he said in his own words. “As you guys know, I’m filming a movie called ‘The Smashing Machine,'” Johnson said Tuesday in an Instagram video. “And anytime your film is called ‘The Smashing Machine,’ well, you’re kind of going to get smashed up.” Johnson continued by demonstrating the severity of the wound in the video.

Dwayne Johnson showed off the gruesome injury on his Instagram. The Rock said, “Look at that sucker right there. It looks like I have a cantaloupe in the bottom of my elbow. I got banged up pretty good today in our scenes, and there might be some soft tissue damage in there.” When TheWrap contacted A24 to see if Johnson's injuries would affect the film's production, the studio did not reply.

The Rock Has A Gruesome Elbow Injury

The good news is that Dwayne assured his fans that the pain is now bearable. However, he will require tests to ascertain the full degree of the damage after the inflammation subsides. Johnson has made it plain that he will persevere in the interim, maybe with a lot of assistance from his tequila brand. The drama The Smashing Machine is based on the life of renowned mixed martial artist Mark Kerr, who competed in the UFC during its brutally early days in the year 2000. The biopic explores his life as he battles addiction, success, love, and friendship.