Various HBCUs Lock Down Due To Potential Threats

BY Caroline Fisher 130 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
HBCUs Lock Down Political News
Entrance to Alabama State University seen in Montgomery Ala., on Thursday September 11, 2025. Mickey Welsh / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Southern University in Louisiana, Virginia State University, Alabama State University, and more were under lockdown today.

Today (September 11), several historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are under lockdown due to potential threats, though none of them appear to be credible at the time of writing. This includes Bethune-Cookman University, Southern University in Louisiana, Virginia State University, Hampton University in Virginia, and more, per The Shade Room. The FBI has released a statement about the situation, indicating simply that they are "aware of hoax threat calls."

"The FBI takes these threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk," they added. Clark Atlanta University is one institution that issued a shelter-in-place order, which they confirmed in a statement.

"We are currently addressing a situation on campus that requires a shelter-in-place notice as a precautionary measure," it reads. "We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the campus community. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Our priority is the safety of all students, faculty and staff."

Read More: FBI Reveals New Photos Of Person Of Interest In Charlie Kirk Murder

HBCUs On Lockdown

Alabama State University shared an "urgent alert" early this morning, confirming that the campus was closed and telling students and staff to watch their emails. They said campus police were "actively investigating the credibility of the threat received earlier today." They also told USA Today that they had received "terrorist threats."

"We are working in close coordination with the appropriate law enforcement agencies to assess the situation and to ensure the safety and security of our students, faculty, staff, and the broader ASU community," they added.

Jackson State University also released a statement today amid the potential threats. "Jackson State University is aware of threats made against several HBCUs across the country," it begins. "While JSU has not received a direct threat, the university is taking precautionary measures to protect the safety of our campus community. The JSU Department of Public Safety is coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement, including the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center and the FBI, to monitor potential risks and ensure appropriate security measures are in place."

Read More: Zohran Mamdani Slammed For His Love Of Dipset Over Their 9/11 Lyrics

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 74.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.5K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.1K
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Society 14 Year-Old Arrested & Charged For Rape & Murder Of 83 Year-Old Woman 8.8K
Comments 0