Various HBCUs Lock Down Due To Potential Threats

Today (September 11), several historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are under lockdown due to potential threats, though none of them appear to be credible at the time of writing. This includes Bethune-Cookman University, Southern University in Louisiana, Virginia State University, Hampton University in Virginia, and more, per The Shade Room. The FBI has released a statement about the situation, indicating simply that they are "aware of hoax threat calls."

"The FBI takes these threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk," they added. Clark Atlanta University is one institution that issued a shelter-in-place order, which they confirmed in a statement.

"We are currently addressing a situation on campus that requires a shelter-in-place notice as a precautionary measure," it reads. "We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the campus community. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Our priority is the safety of all students, faculty and staff."

HBCUs On Lockdown

Alabama State University shared an "urgent alert" early this morning, confirming that the campus was closed and telling students and staff to watch their emails. They said campus police were "actively investigating the credibility of the threat received earlier today." They also told USA Today that they had received "terrorist threats."

"We are working in close coordination with the appropriate law enforcement agencies to assess the situation and to ensure the safety and security of our students, faculty, staff, and the broader ASU community," they added.