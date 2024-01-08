Who Has Chris Rock Dated?

Chris Rock, the renowned comedian and actor, is rarely in the news for his romantic life. While Rock is celebrated for his contributions to the comedic realm, many are unaware of the matters of his heart. For example, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that he once asked her out. Most recently, he and Amber Rose ignited rumors after they were spotted together in New York City, though Rose later shut down any speculation. Overall, when it comes to Rock’s dating history, he has been relatively private. However, a few high-profile relationships have been publicly known.

Malaak Compton-Rock

Chris Rock’s most well-known and enduring relationship was with Malaak Compton-Rock. The couple had met in the early 90s and had dated for two years before getting married in 1996. A few years after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Lola, in 2002. Just two years later, their second daughter, Zara, was born.

Chris Rock and Malaak Compton-Rock stayed together for almost two decades. Nonetheless, the couple faced challenges in their relationship. From cheating scandals to DNA tests, a paternity suit, and even sexual assault allegations, the pair ended in divorce in 2016. The divorce marked the end of a significant chapter in Chris Rock's personal life.

Megalyn Echikunwoke

Chris Rock and Megalyn Echikunwoke were first spotted together in February 2016. The former couple attended the 40th annual pre-Grammy Awards Gala. The following day, Megalyn took to her Instagram to post a selfie with the suspicious caption: “My Valentine got me wasted on them goooood roses last night. So hungover. Hope you had a happy V Day.”

Evidently, this led many to believe that she and Chris Rock were a full-on item. In the same month, the pair were seen together again at the Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty. The dating rumors were fueled, especially since Rock’s mother was also in attendance. Both actors neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, and this soon led to engagement rumors when Megalyn was seen wearing what seemed like an engagement ring. However, the actress quickly debunked the rumor. They stayed together for a few years until 2020 when multiple outlets reported that the couple had split.

Carmen Ejogo

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 11: Carmen Ejogo attends "I'm A Virgo" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at ZACH Theatre on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

While it was never confirmed if the two were in a relationship, speculations about Chris Rock and Carmen Ejogo as an item began in September 2020. Per the Daily Mail, the two shared an intimate dinner at West Village in New York City. Some of the photos taken even included the duo holding hands during their evening together. The next month, they were spotted together again, but this time for lunch in Malibu, California. With no further reports about their relationship since then, it remains unclear when their relationship ended or if they even dated at all.

Lake Bell

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Lake Bell attends the Red Carpet of the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards - Streaming at The Beverly Hilton on August 14, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

In 2022, dating rumors about Chris Rock and Lake Bell began circulating. The pair were both spotted together at a Cardinals game in St. Louis. A month later, they were photographed having brunch, and subsequently, a dinner date in Santa Monica. According to People, the two were “getting to know each other.” Rock and Bell were eventually spotted several more times, which included a European vacation. However, it’s believed they’ve split, especially since the comedian suggested this during his Netflix special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. “I'm single. I've been single for a long time," he said. "I was married for a long time. I was dating somebody for a while. Now I'm single."

Amber Rose (Rumor)

The comedian and Amber Rose were spotted together in December 2023. Chris Rock and the model/entrepreneur went on a stroll in New York City and were all smiles. However, the rumors seem to be just that, as she appeared on the Tamron Hall Show and set the record straight. “I’m not thinking about no man, Tamron,” she said. Instead, she’s all about herself and her kids.

