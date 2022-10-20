Darius “Dixson” Scott recently had the privilege of working with one of the most iconic singers of our generation, Beyonce. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Scott shared his experience co-writing “Be Alive” with Queen B herself. When asked what it was like to get recognition for being on a song with the “Single Ladies” star, he marveled at the opportunity.

“Yeah, we spend our lives as creators trying to make something that will impact the world in a crazy way,” said Dixson. “I always go into the process first thinking about the opportunity and being grateful for that.”

(Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation )

He continued: “It’s like ‘wow something that I made really really impacted people enough to be honored in that way.’ I never thought as a kid playing instruments in Atlanta that I would have that type of recognition.”

The King Richard soundtrack stand out would later be nominated for an Oscar, and after the success of “Be Alive”, Beyoncé invited the up-and-comer back into the studio. Dixson and Bey would collaborate as he helped write songs for Renaissance.

The Atlanta native also touched on his latest album, 004Daisy, which dropped on September 16.

“It took us a while. It took us, like, a year and a half to get this body of work done,” the singer continued, “We made a lot more songs so hopefully those will see the light of day soon. But to get this one right it took a little bit.”

Check out his interview with Entertainment Tonight as well as 004Daisy above.