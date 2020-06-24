King Richard
Dixson Details Working With Beyoncé On "Be Alive" & "Renaissance"
As a kid, the singer-songwriter never could have imagined receiving an Oscar nomination alongside Bey.
Beyonce In Talks With Oscars For Telecast Performance At Venus & Serena Williams Tennis Courts In Compton: Report
The singer would allegedly perform her "King Richard" soundtrack addition, "Be Alive."
Zendaya's Dad Lists Himself, Matthew Knowles & King Richard As Black Fathers "Shunned" By Hollywood
Kazembe Ajamu has a word for Hollywood.
"King Richard" Criticized By White Feminists, Black Twitter Swoops In
Some have called this one of Will Smith's best performances as he portrayed the sisters' father, Richard Williams. The sisters acted as executive producers.
Beyoncé Floats Through "Be Alive" From The "King Richard Soundtrack"
The film stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father to tennis icon Venus and Serena Williams.
Beyonce Has New Song In Venus & Serena Williams' Biopic "King Richard"
You can hear the new song, "Be Alive," in a trailer for the upcoming film, teased by Serena Williams.
"King Richard" Film To Feature Beyonce Collab With Roc Nation's DIXSON
A new Beyonce track is spotted on the "King Richard" credits.
Will Smith Is Venus & Serena Williams' Father In "King Richard" Trailer
The acclaimed actor shared the trailer to the film centered around Richard Williams and thanked the tennis family for allowing him to share their story.
Will Smith, Richard Williams, Warner Bros. Sued Over "King Richard" Tennis Biopic
Will Smith is set to star in a biopic about Venus and Serena Williams' dad Richard Williams, but a company has filed a lawsuit against the production.