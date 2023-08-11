Children’s Ministry Asks Tokyo Toni To “Please Stop” Posing As If She’s Helping Orphans

Recently, Blac Chyna’s mom Tokyo Toni took to social media to show off some charity work she claims to have been doing. She shared a clip of some kids enjoying food she allegedly helped provide, however, the children’s ministry she claims to have helped was quick to call her out. According to an account claiming to be the owner of The Blessed Kids Ministry, Tokyo blocked them on social media. They say that the 51-year-old is no longer helping them, but continues to go online claiming she does.

“Please am the owner of this kids under my orphanage ministry you blocked us but you show people that you help this kids please stop it,” they wrote. They continued, telling others to DM them for more information on the topic. “Sister it pains us when kids have no food yet we see her posting us showing people that she is giving us everything.”

Tokyo Toni Put On Blast By Alleged Children’s Ministry Owner

For obvious reasons, the alleged ministry owner’s claims have gotten social media users talking. It’s unconfirmed whether or not the person claiming to own the children’s ministry is actually who they say they are. Regardless, the situation have proven to be a bad look for the reality star. Some are slamming Tokyo Toni for apparently pretending to help hungry orphans, while others are coming to her defense.

The comments section was also flooded with users joking about Tokyo’s time as a DoorDash driver. She previous claimed she did the gig to help fund her charitable endeavors. “You give when u can or when god places it on your heart to give,” one Instagram commenter writes. “We all know Tokyo Toni isn’t rich so the fact that she even donated to them 1 time shows what kind of heart she has.” Others note that although she shouldn’t feel obligated to donate, she should refrain from posting about it if she hasn’t.

