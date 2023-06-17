A resurfaced clip of Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, stepping into a potential domestic violence situation has been circulating the internet as of late. In the clip, Tokyo is on live when she hears screaming coming from another hotel room. She lowers her music, and when the screams continue she leaves her room to investigate. She then bangs on the door of the alleged victim, asking her what’s wrong. Though the woman wouldn’t initially reveal the cause for all the commotion, she later accused a man in the room of abusing her after she turned down sex.

The hysterical alleged victim then explains what happened, and another hotel guest comes to check on the situation. A man is heard from within the room, claiming that the woman is lying about the abuse. Tokyo Toni then advises the woman to gather her belongings and leave the abusive situation. She gets into a verbal altercation with the alleged abuser, telling him that “the whole room” will be getting exposed.

Tokyo Toni To The Rescue

Fans in the comments section applauded Tokyo Toni for stepping into the potentially dangerous situation to help the alleged victim. “The fact that she went to check on her speaks volumes the average person would either do nothing or call the hotel,” one social media user says. Another commenter writes, “I don’t agree with everything she does but sometimes she shows that she does still have a good heart/means well and this one of those times. I’m glad she at least tried to help.” Several others noted that Tokyo Toni was lucky she didn’t get hurt during the incident.

“I applaud her,” one commenter says, “She may do some stuff people dont agree on but this right here shows she wore a cape that day for the perfect timing. She was made the way she is for her to handle this situation right here. Props to you Tokyo.“

