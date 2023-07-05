Tokyo Toni recently shocked her social media followers with a new, twerk-filled TikTok. Tokyo threw it back in some breakfast-inspired pants, prompting social media users to rush to the comments. Some users claim she “ate,” while others criticized her for sharing the video while her daughter, Blac Chyna, has reportedly found God.

“Angela tryna give her life to god and Tokyo throwing it back on the 4th,” one Instagram user writes alongside a laughing emoji. Another says, “SHE ATE DOWN IM SORRY.” The 50-something personality hasn’t been shy to flaunt her sexuality in the past, so the clip doesn’t come as a total shock.

Tokyo Throws It Back

Recently, Tokyo Toni took on Sexyy Red’s explicit track featuring Nicki Minaj “Pound Town 2.” She appeared to be writing a verse of her own during an Instagram Live in June, where she also weighed in on Nicki. She called the rapper a “bad motherf*cker,” further praising her for always “keeping it real.” “Nicki’s a sweet person,” Tokyo explained, “She the realest b*tch I’ve ever seen in my life in celebrity status because a person like that, that can literally talk to somebody that’s– or be kind and a real b*tch.”

Last month, a resurfaced clip of Tokyo Toni appearing to diffuse a possible domestic violence incident circulated on social media. In the clip, she’s live on Instagram when she begins to hear screaming from a neighboring hotel room. She later goes to investigate, pounding on the door at the scene of the incident. When a woman emerges from the room hysterical, she advises the woman to leave. Tokyo then gets into a verbal altercation with a man who also exits the room, letting him know that he’ll be exposed for his actions. She received a ton of praise for the clip, which viewers felt showcased a more wholesome, nurturing side of the controversial figure.

