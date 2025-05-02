Antonio Brown Resparks Feud With Ben Roethlisberger With Wild Tweet About His Sister

Antonio Brown Ben Roethlisberger Tweet Sister NFL News
Aug 23, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) talk on the sidelines against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 24-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
While Antonio Brown wished Ben Roethlisberger well when he retired, it seems like he's back to his negative ways.

Antonio Brown recently fanned the flames of his feud with Tom Brady again, so what better time to reignite his beef with Ben Roethlisberger? Jokes aside, fans are scratching their heads as to why this is happening again, as AB wished Big Ben well when he retired.

Nevertheless, per VladTV, Brown took to his Twitter to launch another diss at Roethlisberger that seems pretty unprompted. Much like his comments about Brady's ex wife, this one is pretty personal.

"Ben Roethisberger Still MAD," Antonio Brown expressed regarding Ben Roethlisberger. "His sister Suck my d**k 2011 Pro bowl."

At press time, it doesn't seem like the Pittsburgh Steelers icon has responded to this tweet in any way. This follows the Steelers' former long snapper Kam Canady's comments on the two NFL players last year. Apparently, Brown's hardcore work ethic clashed with Roethlisberger's casual and easy-going routines.

Antonio Brown Ben Roethlisberger Relationship

For those unaware, Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger's complicated history began in 2010, when their nine-season stretch under the Pittsburgh Steelers began. They were among the league's best quarterback-receiver duos in many's eyes, although their bond deteriorated over time.

As for AB's other NFL feuds, Antonio Brown recently leaked Tom Brady's alleged DM to him. In it, the New England Patriots icon – and another former teammate of Brown's – supposedly pleaded with him to stay in touch with a psychologist.

"Love how you are working, please don't miss your psychologist appointments," Brady's alleged message read. "PHYSICAL – you have mastered and it is easy for you to work hard. MENTAL – you are very smart and you know the game. EMOTIONAL – we all need to work on this. We are all emotional beings. You need to work equally as hard here!"

We will see whether or not the Miami native has more attacks in store for his former Steelers teammate. It seems like this is all very random, so that's very hard to predict to begin with.

Either way, we doubt Brown's next comments about his former NFL colleagues will be any less provocative or fiery. It's been a wild post-pro career to witness, and we're sure there's more on the way.

