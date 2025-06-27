Antonio Brown Slams Woah Vicky For Fueling Relationship Rumors With Flirty Photo

Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown watches the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Jason Getz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Antonio Brown recently took to X to hurl various insults at Woah Vicky, making it clear that they're not an item.

Recently, Woah Vicky hopped online to share a selfie she took with Antonio Brown, but he quickly made it clear that he wants nothing to do with her. He called her out in a scathing tweet, hurling various insults her way. "Fan h*e stay on my d*ck," he wrote, as capture by No Jumper. "I fingered weed residue in her p***y .. stop posting me cracker ion f*ck wit ya crack head ahhh." At the time of writing, Woah Vicky has not publicly responded to Brown's remarks.

Rumors that they were an item first began circulating last November after a similarly flirty photo surfaced online. Woah Vicky proceeded to announce on X that Brown is the "realist n***a" she knows. His official account reposted her tweet, only further fueling the speculation.

Unwanted relationship rumors aren't the only thing the athlete is up against these days, however. Earlier this month, it was also reported that he's wanted by police.

Read More: Antonio Brown Hints At Allegedly Fleeing The Country While Wanted By Police

Antonio Brown Wanted

The arrest warrant stems from an incident that allegedly took place outside one of Adin Ross' boxing events in May. At the time, footage surfaced online showing Brown in an alleged physical altercation with multiple men. Eventually, he got away, and a shots were allegedly fired.

Brown was later seen being taken away by authorities, though he was not arrested. "Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me," he alleged on X the following day. "Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me."

He allegedly grabbed a gun from a security guard and shot at one of the men, and he's wanted for alleged attempted murder. Last week, he revealed that he's out of the country, and he appears to be living his best life despite his legal woes.

Read More: Antonio Brown Livestreams While Wanted By Police

