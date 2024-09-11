Jay Electronica Passionately Backs JAY-Z Amid Onslaught Of Super Bowl Criticism

Jay Elec took his argument all over the place.

JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar are not the most likable people right now. Over the last several days, people online have been passionately voicing their support for Lil Wayne since he went undrafted again so to speak for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. With the game once again being hosted by New Orleans, almost everyone is upset that an outsider to Louisiana got the nod instead. Overall, there has been a very small amount of support for the aforementioned artists since the announcement, but one of Hov's close collaborators is looking to fight off the haters, perhaps on his own based on how fiery his defense was.

That man is Jay Electronica, and according to XXL there are a whole bunch of tweets. There's a lot to break down, but the overall gist of his argument is that everyone is taking this way too seriously. Instead, they should be focusing their hate and opinions on more serious matters in America. This tweet from Jay Elec perhaps best sums up the plethora of messages.

Jay Electronica Gets Derogatory In X Diatribe

It reads, "And how yall so quick to let yall gun bust at your brother over nothing. If yall would put 10 percent of this negative energy over a FOOTBALL game into unifying for one common cause, our ppl would be free overnight. Salaaam Alaikum". There's also this one: "And let’s be real. @50cent just opened an entire industry in shreveport and these pu**y a** nights slave c**ning over a football game. If you don’t get the f*** outta my face". There's plenty of others to get into, so if you want to read them all, check the second "[Via]" link below.

