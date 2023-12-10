Yung Bans Comes Back With New Album, "Vol. 6"

After four years of radio silence when it comes to full-length project, his last being 2019's MISUNDERSTOOD, Yung Bans is finally back with a new mixtape. Vol. 6 is a 15-track offering of what he does best: woozy beats, drowsy delivery, and a whole lot of vibes. Moreover, the St. Louis native focuses on hypnotizing soundscapes with his trap production, with songs like "I Juss" and "No Belt" with YNW Melly packing a heavier punch with their bass treatments. If you need a refresher, the last track we covered from his was 2021's "Won't Think Twice," and not much has shifted since then when it comes to his artistry.

Furthermore, that would be a tad disappointing for Yung Bans, if not for the fact that he encapsulates this style so well. His patient flows and easily adaptable rhyme schemes on songs like "The Streets" remind us of why he captured the ears of so many listeners during the SoundCloud rap golden age. What's more is that the "Blow Her Back Out" MC also chose a pretty solid list of features on Vol. 6 to show off his chemistry with other artists and switch up the tracklist's flow. For example, there's the aforementioned Melly, plus Highway, R5 Homixide, Doe Boy, and Ralo.

Yung Bans' Vol. 6: Stream

However, these features don't take away from the record's overall experience, as the 24-year-old is still at the center of everything here. There are also plenty of moments here that turn more explosive, reminiscent of earlier singles like "Freak Show" with Latto. If you haven't heard Vol. 6 yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and let us know what you think in the comments section down below. If you're curious before you dive in, check out the tracklist down there as well. For more news on Yung Bans and more great hip-hop releases around the clock, check back in with HNHH.

Tracklist

1. Energy

2. Side By Side

3. Who Want Smoke

4. No Belt (featuring YNW Melly)

5. I Juss

6. The Streets

7. Stick N A Gown (featuring Highway)

8. Shirt Off

9. Luv 4 Granted

10. Rockstar Lyfe (featuring R5 Homixide)

11. Mr. Solo Dolo

12. Sometimes

13. Free Trap Free Ralo (featuring Doe Boy & Ralo)

14. Straight Cash

15. Bling On

