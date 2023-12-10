Yung Bans Comes Back With New Album, "Vol. 6"

The St. Louis native returned with his first new mixtape in four years, and it's a welcome return to his psychedelic style.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Yung Bans Vol 6 New Album Stream Hip Hop NewsYung Bans Vol 6 New Album Stream Hip Hop News

After four years of radio silence when it comes to full-length project, his last being 2019's MISUNDERSTOOD, Yung Bans is finally back with a new mixtape. Vol. 6 is a 15-track offering of what he does best: woozy beats, drowsy delivery, and a whole lot of vibes. Moreover, the St. Louis native focuses on hypnotizing soundscapes with his trap production, with songs like "I Juss" and "No Belt" with YNW Melly packing a heavier punch with their bass treatments. If you need a refresher, the last track we covered from his was 2021's "Won't Think Twice," and not much has shifted since then when it comes to his artistry.

Furthermore, that would be a tad disappointing for Yung Bans, if not for the fact that he encapsulates this style so well. His patient flows and easily adaptable rhyme schemes on songs like "The Streets" remind us of why he captured the ears of so many listeners during the SoundCloud rap golden age. What's more is that the "Blow Her Back Out" MC also chose a pretty solid list of features on Vol. 6 to show off his chemistry with other artists and switch up the tracklist's flow. For example, there's the aforementioned Melly, plus Highway, R5 Homixide, Doe Boy, and Ralo.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Defends Yung Bans After Rapper Is Found In Her Bed

Yung Bans' Vol. 6: Stream

However, these features don't take away from the record's overall experience, as the 24-year-old is still at the center of everything here. There are also plenty of moments here that turn more explosive, reminiscent of earlier singles like "Freak Show" with Latto. If you haven't heard Vol. 6 yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and let us know what you think in the comments section down below. If you're curious before you dive in, check out the tracklist down there as well. For more news on Yung Bans and more great hip-hop releases around the clock, check back in with HNHH.

Tracklist
1. Energy
2. Side By Side
3. Who Want Smoke
4. No Belt (featuring YNW Melly)
5. I Juss
6. The Streets
7. Stick N A Gown (featuring Highway)
8. Shirt Off
9. Luv 4 Granted
10. Rockstar Lyfe (featuring R5 Homixide)
11. Mr. Solo Dolo
12. Sometimes
13. Free Trap Free Ralo (featuring Doe Boy & Ralo)
14. Straight Cash
15. Bling On

Read More: KILLY Drops New Mixtape "KILLSTREAK 2" Featuring Yung Bans & More

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.