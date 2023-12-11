Yung Bans Links With His Close Friend YNW Melly On "No Belt" Off "Vol. 6"

St. Louis, Missouri has always been an underrated hot spot for hip-hop talent. Two of the hottest names in the genre are from there. Of course, we are referring to Sexyy Red and Metro Boomin. But, the pool is much deeper than just them. Yung Bans, who has been releasing music since 2014, fell into the background for a few years.

In fact, he nearly took five years in between projects. But, just before 2023 came to a close, Bans returned with another installment in his halo series. The 24-year-old added his sixth entry into the Vol. series this past weekend. It is a 15-track, 39-minute offering, with features from Ralo, Doe Boy, R5 Homixide, Highway, and YNW Melly.

Listen To "No Belt" By Yung Bans And YNW Melly

One song that is getting some attention is with the incarcerated rapper. "No Belt," has a quirky and fun personality to it. That is thanks to the beat by Nick Mira, as well as Bans and Melly's flows. These two have flawless chemistry together. It makes sense as they have collaborated on tracks such as "100 Shells" and Gutta B****." Go stream the track above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song, "No Belt," by Yung Bans and YNW Melly? Is this the best track off of Vol. 6? Out of every installment in the Vol. series, is this the best entry, why or why not? Who had the better performance on this cut? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Yung Bans and YNW Melly. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

The chopper gon' fold up that boy, origami

Need a Rollie, b****, I'm rocking

Talk 'bout me, I don't talk 'bout you

Young a** n**** couldn't break no sweat

Count that s*** 'til my thumbs turn red

B**** wanna talk, you dying today

