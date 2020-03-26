series
- TVDrake Searches For Rare LeBron James Collectible In New Netflix SeriesOn the first episode of Netflix's "King Of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch," Drake is looking for a rare Lebron James Triple Logoman card.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRoddy Ricch Speaks On Social Media PressuresConsidering it as both "the gift and the curse," the Compton MC spoke on how platforms leave your life up to scrutiny from millions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechTikTok's "Series" Feature Allows Users To Paywall "Premium" Videos Up To 20 MinsAt this time, the monetized update is only available to select creators.By Hayley Hynes
- TVNetflix Developing Comedy Series Inspired By Megan Thee Stallion's LifeMegan Thee Stallion and Netflix are working together on a new comedy series.By Cole Blake
- TVQuestlove & Black Thought To Executive Produce James Brown Docuseries For A&EA new documentary series on the life of James Brown is in the works at A&E.By Cole Blake
- NewsMethod Man Announces Comic Book Series To Be Released As NFTMethod Man is releasing his own comic book series as an NFT.By Cole Blake
- TVAmazon Shares Premiere Date, First Look At "Lord Of The Rings" TV SeriesThe series will air in the fall of 2022.By EJ Panaligan
- TV50 Cent's "BMF" Series Wraps First 2 EpisodesWith hype for 50 Cent's upcoming series "BMF" at an all-time high, the rapper has confirmed that the first two episodes have finished filming. By Mitch Findlay
- TVNetflix Orders 8-Episode "Resident Evil" Live-Action SeriesResident Evil is coming to Netflix with a new TV series.By Cole Blake
- TVTaraji P. Henson To Star In "Empire" Spin-Off On FoxTaraji P. Henson is set to star in an official spin-off for "Empire."By Cole Blake
- TVChris D'Elia's Upcoming Prank Show With Bryan Callen Cancelled By NetflixChris D'Elia's upcoming Netflix prank show has been canceled. By Cole Blake
- SportsESPN Cancels Kevin Durant's Series "The Boardroom"ESPN has canceled Kevin Durant's series "The Boardroom."By Cole Blake
- TVSteve Carell Stars In Trailer For New Netflix Comedy "Space Force"Steve Carell is starring in a new show that promises to be like "The Office" but in space.By Alexander Cole
- TVNetflix Announces "Tiger King" Eighth Episode Release Date"Tiger King" has become a Netflix phenomenon and now, it is getting a brand new episode.By Alexander Cole
- TV"The Office's" Final Season Almost Introduced A Surprising TwistTwo beloved characters almost had a falling out during "The Office's" Final season.By Alexander Cole
- TVDrake To Executive Produce "48 Laws Of Power" Series For QuibiDrake and co-manager Future The Prince are helping to bring Robert Greene's best-selling book, "48 Laws of Power" to the small screen with a new series on Quibi.By Lynn S.