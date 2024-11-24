Jace! Delivers His Fifteenth Project Of 2024 With "Curation 4"

The Texas multi-talent is continuing one of his many series.

He does have a few big hits though, including "20 Min," "Gostyle 2023 Freestyle," "556 (Green Tip)," among others. These three alone have nearly 100 million streams combined. Jace! isn't just a spitter though. He also produces, is an audio engineer, a guitarist, as well as a streamer. As we said, his influences are some of the more prolific names in the game, and he has some work with a handful of them. Summrs is perhaps his most notable collaborator, as according to his Genius page, they used to be close friends. Curation 4 is out everywhere now, and it's his 15th project released overall this year! Check it out below and see what you think.

Jace! cites his main inspirations as Chief Keef and Summrs, among FBG Duck, and more. We can definitely see why he looks up to them because all of their discographies are quite massive just like his. However, when we listen to Curation 4, the latest offering from Jace!, we hear quite a bit of Lil Uzi Vert as well. His vocal inflections and some of the dreamy and wavy productions sound like some of the Philadelphia MC's earlier material. You will see a lot of "Jace" coverage on our site already. However, this our first time covering "Jace!" from Fort Worth, Texas. The 21-year-old rapper, who used to go by TGE Duwap, has been making waves in the underground for a few years.

