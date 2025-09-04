Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Are Already Working On "Alfredo 3"

The Alfredo series is a high-water mark in the collaborative careers of both Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist, who have many other excellent projects with the likes of Madlib and Boldy James. Fortunately for fans, it seems like the next chapter is not far away.

During a recent interview with Complex's Jordan Rose, the duo revealed that they are already working on the sequel to Alfredo 2. That album already ranks as one of 2025's best releases for many hip-hop fans, and we will patiently wait for the follow-up.

"It's a franchise now, so I'd be lying if I said we weren't already cooking," Uncle Al remarked. "Oh, we gon' come with some s**t, you gon' see," the Big Boss Rabbit added. "No sneak peeks, man," the producer concluded.

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist's upcoming tour will manifest a lot of this love in the flesh, and will likely set some solid precedent for future collaborations. Considering the five-year gap in between Alfredo and its sequel, though, don't expect the third installment to arrive anytime soon. Still, we're very excited.

Freddie Gibbs Curren$y Beef

However, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist's other collaborators don't hold this same good will. Curren$y developed a beef with the former over their Fetti collab project with the latter, something that Spitta recently addressed on his new album 8/30.

"Told me start a Chevy, but I brought the Rolls out / Used to be homies, tried to include me in their rollout / Woke up to animosity I ain’t even know about / I turned some 'Office' re-runs on and I zoned out," he rapped on the cut. We will see if they ever bury the hatchet, although a reconciliation seems quite unlikely at the moment.

Elsewhere, The Alchemist is excited for some rumored blockbuster albums coming soon. He recently seemed to hint at a new Jay-Z album while on Drink Champs with Erykah Badu ahead of their own collaborative record.