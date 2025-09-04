Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Are Already Working On "Alfredo 3"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 474 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Freddie Gibbs The Alchemist Working On Alfredo 3 Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Freddie Gibbs attends Family No Friends at Audio Chateau on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Audio Up)
Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist's "Alfredo 2" has been lauded as one of the best hip-hop albums of the year so far.

The Alfredo series is a high-water mark in the collaborative careers of both Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist, who have many other excellent projects with the likes of Madlib and Boldy James. Fortunately for fans, it seems like the next chapter is not far away.

During a recent interview with Complex's Jordan Rose, the duo revealed that they are already working on the sequel to Alfredo 2. That album already ranks as one of 2025's best releases for many hip-hop fans, and we will patiently wait for the follow-up.

"It's a franchise now, so I'd be lying if I said we weren't already cooking," Uncle Al remarked. "Oh, we gon' come with some s**t, you gon' see," the Big Boss Rabbit added. "No sneak peeks, man," the producer concluded.

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist's upcoming tour will manifest a lot of this love in the flesh, and will likely set some solid precedent for future collaborations. Considering the five-year gap in between Alfredo and its sequel, though, don't expect the third installment to arrive anytime soon. Still, we're very excited.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist "Alfredo 2" Review

Freddie Gibbs Curren$y Beef

However, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist's other collaborators don't hold this same good will. Curren$y developed a beef with the former over their Fetti collab project with the latter, something that Spitta recently addressed on his new album 8/30.

"Told me start a Chevy, but I brought the Rolls out / Used to be homies, tried to include me in their rollout / Woke up to animosity I ain’t even know about / I turned some 'Office' re-runs on and I zoned out," he rapped on the cut. We will see if they ever bury the hatchet, although a reconciliation seems quite unlikely at the moment.

Elsewhere, The Alchemist is excited for some rumored blockbuster albums coming soon. He recently seemed to hint at a new Jay-Z album while on Drink Champs with Erykah Badu ahead of their own collaborative record.

Whether or not he and Freddie Gibbs drop Alfredo 3 off sooner rather than later is a question we can't answer. But we can likely count on it being unsurprisingly masterful.

Read More: Soft White Summer: Clipse, Freddie Gibbs & Raekwon Lead Coke Rap’s 2025 Resurgence

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 73.9K
Freddie Gibbs The Alchemist "A Thousand Mountains" Video Hip Hops News Music Videos Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Are Focused In New “A Thousand Mountains” Music Video 483
freddie gibbs Music Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Announce Two-Month Long Tour For "Alfredo 2" 2.6K
Freddie Gibbs The Alchemist Game Hip Hop News Music Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Unveil Game Inspired By New Album “Alfredo 2” 3.2K
Comments 1