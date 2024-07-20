Curren$y & MonstaBeatz Are A "Radioactive" Combo On Their New Collaboration Album

Louisiana rapper Curren$y is still riding on high on Highway 600 , as he drops another collab tape called Radioactive alongside MonstaBeatz. This is the prolific talent's second LP release of 2024 and it follows up on the aforementioned project with Trauma Tone. As much as Curren$y loves to make lowkey slappers, he might enjoy working with producers on his LPs even more. MonstaBeatz, in terms of discography, is not as reputable of a name as a Trauma Tone. But when you delve into the 12 tracks here you are going to be pleasantly surprised. Even with such a minimal history together ("Park Bench" with Smoke DZA ), Monsta selects beats that suit Curren$y's hazy style.

Druggy trap instrumentals are the name of the game once again. However, MonstaBeatz also mixes in some solid synth and tone work to mix things up a bit. It sort of gives the tape a West Coast flavor. Overall, it is quite the toss-up between if Curren$y's performances are better on Radioactive or Highway 600. Also making this a tougher decision are the features. Jay Worthy, Fiend (twice), DeeLow Diamond Man, and Fendi P are all great and offer some nice cadence switch-ups. So, once again, it comes down to whether or not you prefer them over Don Toliver and Maxo Kream. While we enjoy both from Curren$y this year, check out Radioactive for yourself and let us know your thoughts below.