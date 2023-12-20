Curren$y, Trauma Tone, And Don Toliver Have The Perfect Track For The Nighttime With "Coming Home"

Curren$y knows how to curate solid tracks for when you want to kick back and blaze it up. Additionally, he provides music for the nighttime drives with the windows down in the summer. On his most recent tape, he delivers on that. Just this past weekend, the Louisiana rapper came through with Highway 600.

It is a nine-song collaborative tape that sees the veteran team up with Trauma Tone. The Virginia-born producer worked alongside Kino Beats to conjure up "Coming Home." It has a Southern hip-hop tinge that perfectly suits the feature on it. Don Toliver continues his strong guest appearance run here too.

Listen To "Coming Home" By Curren$y, Trauma Tone, And Don Toliver

Shockingly, the crooner is not on the hook for this song. He spits a verse but it still does a good job deviating from Curren$y's deep and raspy delivery. If you are looking for a track that fits the vibes we mentioned, this one is for you. You can listen to it with the YouTube link above.

Shockingly, the crooner is not on the hook for this song. He spits a verse but it still does a good job deviating from Curren$y's deep and raspy delivery. If you are looking for a track that fits the vibes we mentioned, this one is for you.

Quotable Lyrics:

In a '96 Impala, Forgiattos, paper tags

On the gas, got a squadron motor growlin' when I pass

If you spot me then just holla, I can't stop, I gotta mash

Grab a bag split in half, drag a portion to the stash

Rollin' fire with my staff, parking lot full of that

It's just so cold, you don't even know what you're lookin' at

