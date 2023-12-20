Skinnyfromthe9 Claims He's Homeless, Fans Believe Rapper Is Faking It

Skinnyfromthe9 is an artist who has been involved in a few altercations over the years. Furthermore, he has found himself at the forefront of feuds that have been dangerous. Overall, there have been times where he hasn't exactly centered the music. Instead, it has been the antics around the music that have propelled him. Unfortunately, this has led to some people falling out of favor with him. There hasn't been much momentum for him as of late, and it seems like a recent situation has had him fall on hard times.

In a post from No Jumper, it was revealed that Skinnyfromthe9 is currently homeless. He was seen at a shelter looking for food, and he was seeing some of the discourse about it play out on social media. However, he clapped back at the haters, stating that he is, indeed homeless. He took various videos of himself in which he can be seen walking the streets. Moreover, he claims to be cold and that it was actually his birthday. Overall, it seems like an extremely distressing situation to be in.

Read More: Skinnyfromthe9 Punches Fan After He Makes Comment About Snitching

Unfortunately for Skinnyfromthe9, fans in the No Jumper comments section were not feeling particularly empathetic. They claimed that he was faking it for attention. Additionally, some felt like he had on expensive chains and clothes that could be sold off for a better situation. "This is so fake and y’all believe these ppl," one person wrote. "Bro dropped that chain then hit a smooth 180 around that tree…u ain’t slick," said another. Clearly, some people are a bit wary of believing Skinny and his story.

If he is, indeed, homeless, then we wish him nothing but the best. If this is a ploy for attention, then it is a disgusting one. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Read More: Skinnyfromthe9 Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With Bell's Palsy