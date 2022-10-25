Skinnyfromthe9 says that the left half of his face has been paralyzed and that he’s been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy. The New Jersey rapper addressed why he’s been wearing an eye patch in a video shared on social media, Monday.

“Everybody’s wondering why I have an eye-patch,” he began in the clip. “I went to the hospital today and they told me I have Bell’s palsy. Basically, it’s when half of your [face] is paralyzed. For me, my whole left side is paralyzed.”

“I’m just hoping I get better,” he added.

He continued in the caption of the post: “I ain’t embarrassed of nothing but I feel like I owe my fans/friends/ & people I love an explanation but I got tired of hitting everyone back individually so I went to the hospital today & they told me I have ‘bells palsy’ basically half my face is paralyzed & this just happens no warning no nothing I’m seeing a neurologist tomorrow & if you play close attention you can see I’m have trouble with my speech. Sounds appear louder. My [face] hurts a little. Can’t move my lip. slurred words. Eye can’t move. Can’t blink. Can’t form a full smile. Can’t move eyebrows. Praying to get better.”

Skinnyfromthe9 isn’t the only rapper to be affected by the rare form of facial paralysis. Buffalo, N.Y. rapper Conway The Machine was also diagnosed with Bell’s palsy after being shot in the neck and shoulder back in 2012.

[Via]