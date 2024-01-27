Curren$y & Trauma Tone Curate Eight New Songs For "Highway 600 (Deluxe)"

Longtime hip-hop veterans Curren$y and Trauma Tone dropped their newest collaboration project, Highway 600. They did so back in the middle of December in 2023. It was a condensed, nine-track project that went light on the features and brought loads of kick back vibes. If you had to conjure up an album that was meant for those easy-breezy nights at the crib, this would be it.

Curren$y was following up three other LPs before this one. It was another busy year for the Lousiana product, as he also squeezed out 14 singles. Some of the highlights from Highway 600 include the Don Toliver cut "Coming Home" and "All F****d Up." Now, the rapper and producer duo is delivering a deluxe featuring eight new songs.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Reacts To Ben Shapiro's Diss Track: "Is This Real Life?"

Listen To Highway 600 (Deluxe) By Curren$y & Trauma Tone

The new format of the tracklist places the newest additions ahead of the originals. Wiz Khalifa also joins the fray for one of many collabs with Curren$y. They do so on the third entry "What She In It For?" What is also changed up is the cover art. Whoever designed the original artwork did a great job, but this new one may fit the vibe of the album even better. The same car finds it way onto the cover, but this time, it is parked in front of a gorgeous sunset with a nice city skyline. Give the new deluxe a listen with the links.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album, Highway 600 (Deluxe), by Curren$y and Trauma Tone? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most right now from the extended version? Who had the best feature on the project and why? Do you prefer this edition or the original? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Curren$y and Trauma Tone. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best album drops throughout the week.

Highway 600 (Deluxe) Tracklist:

Highest in Charge 2 Hot (Interlude) What She In It For? (feat. Wiz Khalifa) January 8th V12 Benz The Untouchables Round n Round Hard to Hang On Jet Music Coming Home with Don Toliver All F****d Up Paper Tags Reflections Sunday Drive (Interlude) Cheat Code (feat. Maxo Kream) Winning Team Outro

Read More: Luka Doncic Has Historic Night, Signs Boosie Badazz's Jersey