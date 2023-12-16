Curren$y And Trauma Tone Come Through With Woozy Collab Album "Highway 600"

Curren$y is one of those rappers you can go to for a druggy and spacey experience. The Louisiana product has been going strong for just over two decades now believe it or not. He is also known for working with a whole bunch of names for collaborative efforts, namely Wiz Khalifa and great producers. He is back with Charlottesville, Virginia producer, Trauma Tone, for a tight LP.

These two have plenty of work together, so it makes sense that we get a full project from them. Highway 600 is a quick follow-up to Curren$y's collective tape with Jet Life, Season Opener. It nice to see him leave no room for error on an album, seeing as he likes to load up his tracklists for the most part. This one only contains nine songs and goes minimal on the features.

Listen To Highway 600 By Curren$y And Trauma Tone

The production is very spacious and trippy, making it the perfect music to cruise to on the highway. We have features from Don Toliver and Maxo Kream, two other Southern talents. They are perfect matches for the beats from Tone and the smoky delivery of Curren$y. All in all its a good release for these two and worth checking out if you like vibey jams.

Highway 600 Tracklist:

Jet Music Coming Home with Don Toliver All F****d Up Paper Tags Reflections Sunday Drive (Interlude) Cheat Code (feat. Maxo Kream) Winning Team Outro

