Lord SKO & Curren$y Make Us "Understand"

New York’s Lord Sko delivers rhymes with the depth of a seasoned veteran. The 20-year-old channels the spirit of the stoner classics that shaped him, he unveils his latest single, “Understand," alongside a striking visual. Featuring Curren$y, the song reflects on the life he once dreamed of, describing the track as “a feel-good stoner anthem that brings the energy of a California summer to the bitter New York cold."

Over smooth keys and warm saxophone melodies, he raps with effortless cool. He raps, “Been feeling great, y’all can’t deny the motion / I can travel when I want but lately I been posted / Y’all gotta learn to listen when your time is spoken / Rockin’ Polo, puttin’ money on Italian horses.” Curren$y, one of Sko’s longtime inspirations, delivers a verse filled with flexes and wisdom. He made it clear that success isn’t for everyone to grasp. “Scan the parking lot, I got the oldest or the newest car out / All eyes on the screen for the title bout / I might get my Porsche painted green before I bring it round / This for real, this ain’t no vinyl wrap.”

“Understand” follows “Stubborn" and “Lesson Learned,” a Statik Selektah-crafted single that earned praise from Billboard and iHeartRadio. These releases set the stage for PIFF, a bold evolution of Sko’s sound. The 15-track project enlists top-tier producers like Harry Fraud, Statik Selektah, A-Lau. Arlo Walker is the 18-year-old prodigy who has been Sko’s right-hand producer since his 2022 debut, MUSEUM. With hip-hop legends from multiple eras joining him, PIFF is shaping up to be a defining moment in his career.

"Understand" - Lord SKO Ft. Curren$y

Quotable Lyrics:

Marble counter tops, water fountain that in front my house

Make it hard to stop cause I'm so use to ballin out

Over money and b*tches, lot of homies have a fallen out

Pistol drawn, where did we go wrong, too late for all that now