Lord SKO & Curren$y Make Us "Understand"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 320 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
0de6c5e5-83c6-eef0-c785-1336b83131610de6c5e5-83c6-eef0-c785-1336b8313161
New York new artist taps Curren$y for easy listen track.

New York’s Lord Sko delivers rhymes with the depth of a seasoned veteran. The 20-year-old channels the spirit of the stoner classics that shaped him, he unveils his latest single, “Understand," alongside a striking visual. Featuring Curren$y, the song reflects on the life he once dreamed of, describing the track as “a feel-good stoner anthem that brings the energy of a California summer to the bitter New York cold."

Over smooth keys and warm saxophone melodies, he raps with effortless cool. He raps, “Been feeling great, y’all can’t deny the motion / I can travel when I want but lately I been posted / Y’all gotta learn to listen when your time is spoken / Rockin’ Polo, puttin’ money on Italian horses.” Curren$y, one of Sko’s longtime inspirations, delivers a verse filled with flexes and wisdom. He made it clear that success isn’t for everyone to grasp. “Scan the parking lot, I got the oldest or the newest car out / All eyes on the screen for the title bout / I might get my Porsche painted green before I bring it round / This for real, this ain’t no vinyl wrap.”

“Understand” follows “Stubborn" and “Lesson Learned,” a Statik Selektah-crafted single that earned praise from Billboard and iHeartRadio. These releases set the stage for PIFF, a bold evolution of Sko’s sound. The 15-track project enlists top-tier producers like Harry Fraud, Statik Selektah, A-Lau. Arlo Walker is the 18-year-old prodigy who has been Sko’s right-hand producer since his 2022 debut, MUSEUM. With hip-hop legends from multiple eras joining him, PIFF is shaping up to be a defining moment in his career.

More: Black Eyed Peas Worry Fans After Canceling Las Vegas Residency Over "Current Circumstances"

"Understand" - Lord SKO Ft. Curren$y

Quotable Lyrics:

Marble counter tops, water fountain that in front my house

Make it hard to stop cause I'm so use to ballin out

Over money and b*tches, lot of homies have a fallen out

Pistol drawn, where did we go wrong, too late for all that now

Scan the parking lot, I got the oldest or newest car out

More: Tory Lanez Claims He Influenced Current Generation Of Streamers

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 685
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K
Image via HNHH Pop Culture 911 Call From Kevin Samuels's Death Reveals Friend's Desperate Attempt To Save Him 4.8K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 542