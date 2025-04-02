Lord Sko Brings The Hazy Vibes On "PIFF"

Lord Sko has the energy of a 90s hip-hop star even though he's just 20 years of age. He's like Joey Bada$$ and other artists in that vein that have been looking to successfully revive that aesthetic. Sko is definitely one of the best at this thanks to his luxurious production choices and nonchalant delivery. He's been steadily rising over the last two years thanks to his second LP UNITED PALACE back in 2023. PIFF is the first since then and this one definitely competes with his previous body of work. This tape focuses on the joys of smoking, his lifestyle, all while showing respect to the aforementioned production of the 90s decade.
The Washington Heights native had this to say about the meaning behind PIFF. "PIFF is a colorful exploration of the elevated mind. "Inspired by my many cannabis infused exploits as a young adult in New York City, PIFF is both very personal to my own experiences and designed to be relatable to the average stoner." That definitely shines through and with a lot of personality and well-structured songs. Lord Sko is also showing how much motion he's got with the vets and with his younger peers. Conway the Machine, Curren$y, and Grand Puba are some of the "old heads." Then, there's MAVI and POLO PERKS <3 <3 <3 to round out the cast. A special shout-out goes to Statik Selektah and Harry Fraud for producing a majority of the record at a high level. Spin PIFF below.
Lord Sko PIFF
PIFF Tracklist:
- Livin Life
- Second Thought
- Stubborn
- Bong Rips with MAVI
- Understand with Curren$y
- Girbaud Talk with Grand Puba
- Robinhood
- Cigarette Butts
- Camel Eyes with Conway the Machine
- Holding Me Up with POLO PERKS <3 <3 <3
- Problem Child
- Funkee Intermission with Del The Funky Homosapien
- Lungz
- Not The Same
- Randy Moss