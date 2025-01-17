Tory Lanez Claims He Influenced Current Generation Of Streamers

Tory Lanez has been persona non grata for so long it's hard to recall a time in which he was just a mid-level Toronto artist. Lanez was, at one time, better known for his music than his personal life. The most notable example of this was during the pandemic. Tory Lanez created Quarantine Radio, which not only gave fans something to watch during lockdown but boosted his popularity among fans. Now, Lanez is wanting credit for the impact Quarantine Radio had on the current generation of streamers.

Tory Lanez is currently locked up, but he still has access to social media. This is how fans discovered that the rapper wanted his flowers. He reposted an image of himself during Quarantine Radio with the caption: "POV: It's 2020, You stuck inside and just opened Instagram." The original post was meant to remind fans just how important Quarantine Radio was, and Tory Lanez doubled down. He claimed that his brainchild laid the foundation for what streamers like Adin Ross and Kai Cenat do today. "I crawled," he wrote. "So the streaming community could walk." He then hashtagged #QuarantineRadio.

Tory Lanez Believes Quarantine Radio Was Influential

Tory Lanez did have an enormous impact on hip hop streams. Quarantine Radio was so big, in fact, that when it was banned from Instagram, CEO Adam Moressi felt the need to release a statement explaining why. Moressi claimed he was a "huge fan of the platform." But he was forced to shut down Quarantine Radio because it was "in breach of its community guidelines." Tory Lanez is no stranger to restrictions. The rapper was also forced to put an end to his Prison Tapes series when his recording equipment was confiscated during a September raid.