City Girls Announce New Album And Share A Teaser Trailer

After teasing that they had a project on the way earlier this week, City Girls officially confirmed that their project is on the way. They last released a new album in 2020 with City On Lock but fans won't have to wait long now to hear another project. The album is called RAW which they helpfully explained stands for "Real A*s Wh*res." In the video they host a mock press conference answering questions before the media can even ask them.

"Let this serve as a public service announcement. City Girls’ new album RAW out EVERYWHERE 10/20 BITCHES! Pre-Save // Pre-Add Now at link in bio," the caption of the post reads. Unsurprisingly, the comments are absolutely packed with fans expressing how excited they are. "OMGSHHHHH YAS GURLS PERIODTTTTTTT," and "IM A MF CITY GIRL" are two of the early top comments on the post. After confirming earlier in the week that the new album was coming this month, it now has an official release date. RAW is scheduled to drop next week on October 20. Check out the full trailer and fan reactions to it below.

City Girls Share Details On Their New Album

While they didn't share an official tracklist for the new project, fans are expecting to see some of their singles from earlier this year. During a performance just earlier this week the group played their newest single "Face Down." Many are taking that as a strong hint that the song will appear on RAW.

That song followed the release of three other singles earlier this year. The first from the duo was a track called "Act Bad" which also featured Diddy and Fabolous. They followed that up with two more songs released just a day apart called "Pinata" and "I Need A Thug." None of the tracks have been officially confirmed for the album yet. What do you think of City Girls album announcement trailer? Let us know in the comment section below.

