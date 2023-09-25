Dwyane Wade Gets Candid About Letting Go Of Zaya Wade’s Future In Basketball

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are raising a beautiful family and all of their kids are very talented and poised for success in the future. Having two superstar parents who have seen it all in their lives, like Dwyane and Gabrielle, is an amazing perk to have. However, it can also be a con. When kids have celebrity parents who have excelled in their respective fields, society, and sometimes the parents, expect them to follow in their footsteps. That is something that Dwyane was dealing with himself.

One child that he felt was destined for the NBA was his then-son, Zion. Wade and Siovaughn Funches gave birth to him on May 29, 2007. But, Zion then changed her name to Zaya in 2019 and came out publicly as trans one year later. With that change, Zaya has been pursuing a career as a runway model and she is already making strides. For any parent, having a child transition can be a tough thing to accept, but Dwyane spoke with glee and truthfulness about supporting Zaya.

Dwyane Wade Speaks The Honest Truth: Listen

In the clip above, Wade is speaking with ESPN's Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast about letting go of his plans for Zaya. His close friends, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, have kids who are on track to reach the NBA. Those were his aspirations for Zaya but, as Wade said, "Then I got to meet my child." He continues candidly, "And a lot of people like to talk about Zaya's transition, but to me, Zaya hasn't transitioned into anything. She's but a kid, and now becoming a young adult." He is fully embracing her daughter's life choices and she is killing it right now in the fashion industry at just 16 years old.

What are your initial thoughts on Dwyane Wade speaking about his daughter, Zaya Wade? Why do you think it is hard for some people to accept other people's choices to transition? How do you feel about this situation as a whole?

