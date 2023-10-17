Tyler, The Creator Golf Le Fleur x Lacoste Collection Is Officially On The Market

Tyler, The Creator's collaboration with Lacoste in the Golf Le Fleur collection is a bold and vibrant fusion of his unique style and the iconic sportswear brand. This collaboration breathes fresh air into Lacoste's classic aesthetic. The collection includes a range of clothing pieces, from eye-catching t-shirts to cozy sweater vests, and even stylish socks. Each item bears the signature Golf Le Fleur flower motif, which adds a touch of Tyler's unmistakable creativity to Lacoste's timeless designs.

Tyler's influence is evident in the vibrant color palette and playful graphics, injecting a sense of individuality into the Lacoste brand. The collaboration combines high-quality materials with a distinct streetwear edge, catering to both fashion enthusiasts and fans of Tyler's music. Overall, Tyler, The Creator's partnership with Lacoste in the Golf Le Fleur collection exemplifies his ability to seamlessly blend fashion and music, offering a unique and captivating style for those who appreciate both the traditional and the contemporary in the world of fashion.

Read More: Keri Hilson Thinks Tyler, The Creator Is “So Fine”

Lacoste x Tyler, The Creator Golf Le Fleur

Image via Lacoste

The collection is exclusively a clothing collection. Items like t-shirts and pleated pants are available. The collection features a preppy, tennis-inspired aesthetic with vibrant colors and striking minimalism. The prices are definitely not cheap, as the Varsity Jacket retails at $800+. The collection features an array of socks, as well as a skirt and two different jackets. Overall, this collection is certainly inspired by Tyler, The Creator's aesthetic. Fans will love the vintage vibes and cool colors that this collaboration incorporates.

More Photos

This collection dropped on Lacoste's website. Items are already beginning to sell out, so make sure you act as fast as possible. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about this collab in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Lacoste

Image via Lacoste

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Posts NBA YoungBoy On His Instagram Story

[Via]