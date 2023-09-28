Keri Hilson Thinks Tyler, The Creator Is “So Fine”

Recently, Keri Hilson took to Twitter to reveal that she has a bit of a crush on Tyler, The Creator. The performer didn't shy away from putting her feelings out there, asking followers "Why is Tyler The Creator so fine to me?" She went on to share just how dreamy she thinks he is, writing "I know, I know, lol. He’s just so [heart-eyes emoji]."

It seems as though the hitmaker has no shortage of admirers as of late, also capturing the attention of Sukihana recently. A photo of him posing alongside one of Suki's collaborators Sexyy Red circulated at the end of last month, and something about the photo caught her eye. In the photo, Tyler appears to have an unexpected surplus of junk in his trunk, and it seems like Suki was into it. "I like how Tyler the creator a*s looking he might need a little slurp on that dookie shooter," she wrote in response to the viral image.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Posts NBA YoungBoy On His Instagram Story

Keri Hilson Is Crushing On Tyler, The Creator

Though it looks like Hilson has no problem shooting her shot with Tyler, the Creator online, she made headlines over the summer for her take on men's activity on social media. She shared her critique of guys who use social media as a means to have their "egos stroked," claiming that it's about time people start to call it what it is.

"A man will brag about not being 'in the streets,' but be on social media habitually tossing out & returning subliminal bait w/ women he finds attractive, making new 'friends' (lining his pockets with options), collecting void-fillers, creating methods of having his ego stroked…giving everyone attention & conversation... and moving the 'finalists' offline & into his phone, eventually meeting up," she wrote. "Just because we can’t see you doesn’t mean it’s not happening. YOU just take the backroads. The destination is still the same." What do you think of Keri Hilson crushing on Tyler, the Creator? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

Read More: Sukihana Shoots Her Shot With Tyler, The Creator After Viral Sexyy Red Photo

[Via]