Tyler, The Creator Posts NBA YoungBoy On His Instagram Story

When it comes to unexpected duos, few have garnered as much respect and acclaim for a one-time collab as Tyler, The Creator and NBA YoungBoy. What's more is that, thanks to one social media post, fans hope that their chemistry won't just be a singular event. YB's surprising melodic tendencies, sweetness, and performance compared to his previous music shined on T's CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST cut, "WUSYANAME," also featuring vocals from Ty Dolla $ign. It may have just been one song, but it still prompted praise for the Baton Rouge MC's versatility and for the Cali artist's creational vision.

Furthermore, the two actually seem relatively close; sure, they don't post up all the time, but they have a lot of love for each other. Tyler, The Creator in particular has often addressed what it was like working with the Richest Opp spitter. It's been some time since "WUSYANAME" came out, but it's clear that he still holds the Never Broke Again honcho in high regard. On Sunday (September 17), he posted an unprompted picture of YoungBoy on his Instagram Story, wearing Supreme (which Odd Future repped heavy) and wearing his Opium chain.

"Sending love to NBA YoungBoy man, for real," Tyler, The Creator told a Brooklyn crowd at a pop-up concert in July of 2021. "He's such a sweetheart, dude. We kicked it a few times. That n***a's a sweet person, my bro. N***as think he's evil, no, he's fun." "hes a sweet heart man," he tweeted a few days prior. "sending love to youngboy, such an interesting person." In addition, the 32-year-old reflected on their process a couple of years later during a recent interview with the Rap Radar podcast with Elliott Wilson and B.Dot Miller. "Dude, we got Ice cream we went to go vintage car shopping," he recalled. "He’s so nice. He sent his verse back in a day.

"[Most artists] just punch in and can’t even stay on f***ing topic of a song," the "OKAGA, CA" mastermind continued. "He not only stayed on topic, he just sounded so great. When I made [‘WUSYANAME’], I just knew I wanted that Louisiana drawl, tone, accent over that loop. I asked him like, ‘Yo, I kind of got this idea. Want to do this?’ Not only did he deliver for me and sounded great, he asked me ‘Is this OK? Is it good?' With my musical knowledge and how much I love it, it’s not that shocking. But at surface level, I guess people wouldn’t expect someone like me to even want to associate with a YoungBoy. But I love that s**t. He’s a sweetheart, man." For more news on Tyler, The Creator and YoungBoy, stay posted on HNHH.

