It’s hard to deny the imprint that “BBL culture” has left on society. Some might argue that the recent push towards cosmetic procedures is a way for women to embrace confidence and feel great in their skin. Others will say that seeing so many celebrities with artificially enhanced figures sets an unfair standard for average women who can’t afford the same maintenance.

Many in the industry have chosen to get breast implants or butt injections. However, there are still those who embrace their natural figure. Both GloRilla and Coi Leray have reminded slim women that they too can feel sexy. Now, “Pretty Girl Rock” singer Keri Hilson is doing her part to shut down those who think everyone’s body should be surgically enhanced.

Keri Hilson attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Earlier this week, the 40-year-old posted a clip on social media. It finds her relaxing by the ocean in a bright pink bikini. Though she looked radiant and content while soaking up the sun, haters in her comment section didn’t hesitate to let their jealousy show.

“A BBL would do you some justice,” one person’s rude message to Hilson says. Of course, some would be devastated by a comment like this, but seeing as she’s so secure in her skin, the Georgia native was able to let the words roll right off her back. Not before she expertly clapped back, though!

Her response began, “I’m sure it would but hey.. like what you like.” She added that presently, she looks “the worst” she ever has in her life. However, “I love myself & adore my body at any weight,” the vocalist went on.

“Also, if you think your opinion would change any of that let me inform you: I’m so good if you never looked my way,” her sassy response concluded.

Unsurprisingly, Hilson’s fans were quick to rally behind her in support. “I love to see this. The naturally authentic you,” one person wrote. “You embracing everything about your body. I love it. And it’s refreshing to see.”

“She do not need a BBL!” someone else commented in her defence. “There are still women out here with their natural, God-given bodies!!!”

Do you think encouraging women to get plastic surgery is harmful? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

