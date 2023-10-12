Tyler, The Creator Poses With A Crocodile In New IG Photo Dump

Tyler, the Creator recently took to Instagram, unveiling a variety of photos that reveal what he's been up to as of late. From the looks of things, he's kept busy. The artist is seen posing with a swamp creature, sipping Starbucks on a beach, and more. "5. Bom Motivo," he captioned the carousel.

Other photos show the 32-year-old modeling some pieces from a new collaboration between his brand GOLF le FLEUR* and Lacoste. He's seen rocking a yellow varsity jacket from the collection, featuring the names of both brands and Lacoste's famous croc. Elsewhere on Instagram he's been giving some other artists shoutouts, recently posting Teezo Touchdown, Kali Uchis, and more on his Story. He also posted a clip of DJ Drama's star-studded performance at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, which featured T.I., Fabolous, Jeezy, and Lil Jon.

Tyler, The Creator Reveals What He's Been Up To

He also took the opportunity to share some info on one of the shots he included in his post. He reposted the photo of himself on the beach, revealing that they had shot some promotional photos for a new GOLF le FLEUR* fragrance, French Waltz, that day. Though fans are eager to hear some new music from the hitmaker, it looks like that could take a while. During an interview with Pharrell back in August, he shared that he had some "crazy" new music coming "very soon."

For obvious reasons, fans were pumped. Unfortunately, he later took to social media to clarify, revealing that the interview was from February. He was actually referring to the deluxe edition of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. He dropped CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale in April. What do you think of Tyler, the Creator's most recent IG post? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Tyler, the Creator.

