YNW Melly Tries To Cop Kendrick Lamar Diss, Gets Roasted For Clout-Chasing

Lamar was actually dissing Melle Mel.

YNW Melly has been labeled a clout-chaser after trying to claim Kendrick Lamar dissed him on "Like That". Melly claimed that the line "I crash out like "f-ck rap" this Melly Mel if I had to" was a random shot at him. Instead, the line was a shot at Melle Mel, who said in a 2023 interview that he felt Lamar had no influence in the modern rap game.

Furthermore, commenters online were ruthless towards the Florida rapper. "This like when Rubi rose thought Drake was talking about her 😂😂😂," one person teased. "This generation wouldn't have survived the era of Hit Em Up & No Vaseline 😫. Y'all crying over Kendrick verse. Tell Cole & Drake get in the booth," lamented another. "Melly Mel is a producer with a long track record of hits and works with Dr Dre. Ain't nobody care about YNW Melly," concluded a third.

Kai Cenat Left Speechless By Kendrick Lamar Dissing Drake And J. Cole

Elsewhere, Kai Cenat had barely any words as he took in Lamar's brutal diss of Drake and J. Cole on We Don't Trust You. Cenat sat in shocked silence during his listening part for the Metro Boomin and Future collab album as Lamar skewered the "First Person Shooter" duo on "Like That". Cenat's listening parties have become a regular occurrence. However, this is the first time that the streamer has legitimately been lost for words. However, what did you think of the track? Let us know in the comments.

"F-ck sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches. Motherf-ck the big three, n-gga, it's just big me. And your best work is a light pack/N-gga, Prince outlived Mike Jack'/N-gga, bum, 'fore all your dogs gettin' buried/That's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary," Kendrick raps as he dismantles the notion that Drake and Cole are his contemporaries. However, Drake and Cole are both yet to respond to the track.

