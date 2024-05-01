YNW Melly Turns 25: Remembering How Special The "Suicidal Remix" With Juice WRLD Was

YNW Melly remains in a revolving door with the court system over the murder charges he is facing for allegedly k*lling his crewmates Sakchaser and Juvy. A lot of rappers have been showing support for the Gifford, Florida native such as Boosie Badazz and Fredo Bang. But like the Louisiana rapper once said about his case, "When they want you, they want you." The latest development surrounding this never-ending saga is that prosecutors are trying to incorporate a documentary around the rapper's rise to fame into the evidence pile. Unfortunately, to a lesser extent, YNW Melly will be celebrating another birthday in handcuffs.

Even though his image may not be at its best right now, we did want to celebrate the rapper and singer's 25th birthday with a throwback post. One of his favorites of ours has to be the "Suicidal Remix" with Juice WRLD. The four-year-old track sees Melly at his best, which is him being in his melodic bag. This is just the second collaboration we have ever heard between him and the late great emo MC.

Relisten To "Suicidal Remix" By YNW Melly & Juice WRLD

If you did not know, this song was actually teased on the same day that the hip-hop community lost one of its great talents. For us, this gives the song so much more weight and according to Genius, it was just the third posthumous collab for Juice. With the content of the song being about toxic relationships, getting him on a remix was a great idea on Melly's part. If you want to help wish him a happy birthday, revisit the classic emo rap ballad above.

What are your thoughts on "Suicidal Remix" by YNW Melly and Juice WRLD? Is this the better version of this love cut, why or why not? Where does this rank amongst the rest of Melly's hit songs? What do you think his fate will be in prison? Do you think him and Juice needed to work together more often? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding YNW Melly and Juice WRLD. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I thought that we were meant to be

'Til you struck out like one, two, three

The thought of you was heavenly

At first, now it's where Hell will be

Oh, I've been balling on my own, shawty, sipping fours

Pour it in a twenty, make it strong, shawty, gripping poles

