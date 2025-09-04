News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
State of Florida
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Crime
YNW Bortlen, YNW Melly Co-Defendant, Offered A 16-Year Plea Deal By The State of Florida
YNW Bortlen is currently charged with Capital Murder and Wire Tampering in the fatal shootings of YNW associates.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
September 04, 2025
783 Views