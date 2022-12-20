The 2024 presidential election is shaping up to be a wild ride. Biden will fight for a second term while Trump is apparently trying to lead the Republican party back into the Oval Office. However, it seems like there’s another candidate that everyone should look out for: Afroman.

Per TMZ, the “Because I Got High” rapper announced his presidential run during a Poplar Bluff, MO. During his show at the Black River Coliseum, he told the audience that he’ll be getting into politics with hopes of being the next POTUS.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Afroman attends the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

“Can I make the biggest announcement I ever made in my life?” he asked the audience to roaring applause. “I’m running for president in 20-20-fro! We gonna get legal weed everywhere.”

Afroman’s platform is as obvious as can be. The man who made one of the greatest stoner anthems of all time said that he plans on legalizing cannabis on a federal level for recreational use — an act that Biden’s failed to do since he entered office.

“I AM RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA !! VOTE FRO, TWENTY TWENTY FRO!!” Afroman captioned the post.

In another video on his IG page, he doubled down on his plans to enter the presidential race. “It’s the hungry hustler of the American Dream, Afroman. I’m running for president is 20-20-fro. I’m gonna get recreational cannabis legal in all states. I need your vote.”

It’s easy to dismiss the video as being a joke but members of Afroman’s team told TMZ that he’s series about his campaign. Though it’s apparent that he’s passionate about legalizing cannabis on a larger scale but he hasn’t mentioned his stance on any other issues, whether domestic or international. His team also said that he’ll be running as an independent candidate.

Afroman’s yet to file the appropriate paperwork but his team says he’s in the process of filling it out.

[Via]